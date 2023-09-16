Luna Forsyth receives lifetime scar from dog attack amid call for breed bans.

Amy Hobson took immediate action when her daughter was brutally attacked.

She required plastic surgery and received 40 stitches on her face.

Advertisement

A courageous mother saved her four-year-old daughter from a vicious XL Bully dog attack that left the child scarred for life.

In April, Amy Hobson, 32, took immediate action when her daughter, Luna Forsyth, was brutally attacked by the large dog while they were visiting a friend’s house.

Luna’s injuries were so severe that she required plastic surgery and received 40 stitches on her face, resulting in permanent facial scars for a lifetime.

Amy Hobson, who displayed remarkable bravery during the incident, has joined forces with Home Secretary Suella Braverman to advocate for a ban on XL Bully dogs due to serious safety concerns, particularly for children, in communities.

Once a lively and confident child, Luna has been deeply traumatized by the attack and is now terrified of dogs.

Reflecting on the terrifying incident, Amy said, “If I hadn’t managed to free Luna from the dog’s clutches, the outcome could have been far worse.” When she heard Luna scream, she knew something was terribly wrong.

Advertisement

Amy believes that banning the XL Bully breed is the best way to ensure the safety of communities, especially children. If a ban proves challenging, she insists that laws be enacted to require these dogs to be muzzled in public spaces.

Her call for action gained momentum following a recent horrifying incident captured on video, where a man was chased by a crazed dog shortly after it had attacked a child.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has described the XL Bully breed as a “clear and lethal danger” to communities, particularly children. She has taken steps to seek urgent advice on the potential ban of these dogs.

It’s important to note that tensions escalated between Amy Hobson and the dog’s owner when they allegedly concealed the dog and refused to surrender it to the police for over 24 hours after the attack.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs holds the responsibility for adding XL Bully dogs to the banned list, and it is evident that swift action is needed to prevent further devastating incidents like Luna’s.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio Longest in-orbit mission record broken by US-Latino astronaut Frank Rubio. Rubio expressed...