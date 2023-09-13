Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro

Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro

Articles
Advertisement
Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro

Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro

Advertisement
  • Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro.
  • Man’s remarkable confidence left a lasting impression on viewers.
  • The video amassed over 58,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, and many comments.
Advertisement

A video capturing a man’s remarkable confidence as he danced to Malaika Arora’s “Chaiyya Chaiyya” has left a lasting impression on viewers.

The video, showcasing this spirited performance within a London metro, quickly gained viral status and drew a plethora of admirers who voiced their appreciation in the comments.

@zanethad shared the video on Instagram, entitling it “Chaiyya Chaiyya: London Edition.” Originally posted on September 7, the video has amassed over 58,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, and numerous comments.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @zanethad

Advertisement

Viewers praised the man’s self-assuredness, applauding his captivating dance moves. Many acknowledged the lengths people go to for creating engaging content, with some even requesting him to perform to other popular songs like “Saki Saki.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event
Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event

Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event. PV Sindhu...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story