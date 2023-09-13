Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro.

Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event
Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event. PV Sindhu...
A video capturing a man’s remarkable confidence as he danced to Malaika Arora’s “Chaiyya Chaiyya” has left a lasting impression on viewers.
The video, showcasing this spirited performance within a London metro, quickly gained viral status and drew a plethora of admirers who voiced their appreciation in the comments.
@zanethad shared the video on Instagram, entitling it “Chaiyya Chaiyya: London Edition.” Originally posted on September 7, the video has amassed over 58,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, and numerous comments.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Viewers praised the man’s self-assuredness, applauding his captivating dance moves. Many acknowledged the lengths people go to for creating engaging content, with some even requesting him to perform to other popular songs like “Saki Saki.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.