Man dances to Malaika Arora’s Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro.

A video capturing a man’s remarkable confidence as he danced to Malaika Arora’s “Chaiyya Chaiyya” has left a lasting impression on viewers.

The video, showcasing this spirited performance within a London metro, quickly gained viral status and drew a plethora of admirers who voiced their appreciation in the comments.

@zanethad shared the video on Instagram, entitling it “Chaiyya Chaiyya: London Edition.” Originally posted on September 7, the video has amassed over 58,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, and numerous comments.

Viewers praised the man’s self-assuredness, applauding his captivating dance moves. Many acknowledged the lengths people go to for creating engaging content, with some even requesting him to perform to other popular songs like “Saki Saki.”

