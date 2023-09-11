Optical Illusion Test: Spot the ball in Living Room Picture in 7 secs

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that challenge the brain’s perception of reality.

They can be categorized into physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions, each affecting perception differently.

Optical illusions are often used in IQ tests and psychological research to understand human perception.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You’ve probably seen many different kinds of optical illusions, such as physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

A mind-bending, deeply interesting, shape-shifting image of an object, a sketch, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things is an optical illusion.

According to research, optical illusions are a type of psychoanalysis that sheds information on how you perceive things.

A typical human brain can see things or images differently depending on how they are viewed.

One such excellent graphic is a picture of a Granny’s living room with a ball hidden somewhere inside it.

Optical Illusion Test: Spot the hidden ball the Picture!

The image above was posted as a puzzle for both children and adults. The illusion instructs viewers to “Find the ball” in Granny’s living room.

Granny’s home area is depicted in this optical illusion image, complete with colourful yarn balls. The Granny is knitting the silencer, and there is a tea set on the table.

But what if there’s a ball buried within Granny’s living room? Only 2% of people are said to be able to find the ball in this image.

This optical illusion image is just another entertaining method to put your IQ to the test.

Taking a genuine IQ test, on the other hand, is a solid approach to determine your IQ level.

Did you Spot the Hidden Ball in 7 seconds?

If you are having difficulty locating the ball in Granny’s living room, we are here to assist you. In the image, the ball is hidden on the couch where the granny is sitting. We have highlighted the ball in the image below for your convenience:

The ball is initially difficult to see since it has been camouflaged with the colour of the yarn balls. However, after a few seconds, the shape will reveal that it is a ball.

Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to locate the ball hidden inside Granny’s living room.

