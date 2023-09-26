Plane Crash Survivor open up about the Last Minutes of crash

The plane carrying the passengers of flight 8303 crashed into Model Colony Karachi.

On 22 May 2020, a tragic incident happened when an International Airlines plane faced an unfortunate and horrific accident. The plane carrying the passengers of flight 8303 crashed into Model Colony Karachi. This accident killed 91 people including Pakistani model Zara Abid. There were few people who survived luckily one of them talked about the last minutes on the plane.

Lately, Zafar Masud appeared in Talk Shock in which he talked about the last minutes in the plane during the last minutes. Zafar Masud said, “I don’t remember what happened during the last minutes but all I remember is that the last moments on the plane were chaotic, where all the air hostesses were in a panic, they were reciting, everyone was reciting and the plane was about to crash, I just fainted and woke up around people”.

“Talking about what were his feelings, he said that he had faith and conviction in Allah that he would survive, no matter what happened and the same had happened. “I had this in my mind that I would survive the crash, so when I woke up, I wasn’t surprised, obviously, I thanked Allah, I was in pain, my back was burnt, I was in gratitude, I requested the rescuers to handle me with care, they took me to the ambulance with care. After reaching the hospital, I asked the nurse to dial me my mother’s number”, added Zafar Masud.

