Restaurant Launches Braille Menus for Visually Impaired Diners

To meet the demands of its visually impaired customers, an Indore eatery has implemented Braille menus. Gurkripa restaurant debuted the meals on September 2.

The restaurant welcomed visually impaired youngsters from the NGO Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh on the opening day, who confidently placed their orders using Braille menus.

The campaign was spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s NGO Young Indians Group.

This programme was inspired by their interactions with restaurant owners. “We have called visually impaired children from Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh to treat them at the restaurant here,” said Bhavna Ganediwal, Chairperson of the Young Indian Group.

We had presented them with Braille script menu cards at the restaurant. From today on, these Braille script cards will be preserved in this restaurant for blind persons.”

“We have specially ordered this Braille script card from Chandigarh. We will be sending 10 such cards to other restaurants. All these restaurants have agreed to have Braille script menu cards,” she added.

The proprietor of Gurkripa restaurant, Simran Bhatia Sharma, expressed her great experience, saying, "The Young Indians Group had contacted us and asked us to make menu cards in Braille script. We felt very good about this. We did not have such a facility till now. Nor did we ever think about this. We are going to start this initiative in all our seven restaurants. Today, when we saw children placing orders by reading the menu card in Braille, we felt very happy. Every restaurant owner should start this initiative." Raksha Jogi went to the eatery and told her story. "Today, we ordered our food here by reading the menu card in Braille script," she explained. We had the impression that we were not reliant on anyone else. Previously, when I went to the restaurant, my family members would read the menu to me so that I could order. Today, I ordered my own food. Every city and town should have menu cards in Braille script like these." Anatibala Porwal, a class 12 student, agreed, saying, "I had never felt so proud of myself before." This had never occurred to me. I read the menu card myself today and ordered dinner. This type of service should be available to all visually impaired persons around the world."