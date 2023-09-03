Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a high-end smartphone, now available.

Features a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has hit the market, and it stands as a flagship smartphone with an array of impressive features and specifications that cater to high-end mobile enthusiasts.

One of its standout attributes is its massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display, which boasts an impressive resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. This expansive screen offers vibrant and sharp visuals that enhance the overall user experience.

Furthermore, the display goes the extra mile by supporting a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring that interactions with the phone, such as scrolling and navigating, are incredibly smooth. To safeguard this valuable screen, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus provides robust protection against scratches and damage, offering peace of mind to users.

In the realm of photography, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t disappoint. It features a triple camera setup on the rear, promising versatility in capturing moments from various angles and perspectives.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, accompanied by a 2.73 GHz octa-core processor. This hardware combination ensures that the device handles demanding tasks and applications with ease, delivering a high level of performance.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a top-tier smartphone offering a visually stunning display, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, advanced camera capabilities, and formidable processing power. It caters to users who seek a premium mobile experience with cutting-edge features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs