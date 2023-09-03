Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a high-end smartphone, now available.
  • Features a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
  • Boasts an impressive 1440 x 3088 pixel resolution.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has hit the market, and it stands as a flagship smartphone with an array of impressive features and specifications that cater to high-end mobile enthusiasts.

One of its standout attributes is its massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display, which boasts an impressive resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. This expansive screen offers vibrant and sharp visuals that enhance the overall user experience.

Furthermore, the display goes the extra mile by supporting a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring that interactions with the phone, such as scrolling and navigating, are incredibly smooth. To safeguard this valuable screen, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus provides robust protection against scratches and damage, offering peace of mind to users.

In the realm of photography, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t disappoint. It features a triple camera setup on the rear, promising versatility in capturing moments from various angles and perspectives.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, accompanied by a 2.73 GHz octa-core processor. This hardware combination ensures that the device handles demanding tasks and applications with ease, delivering a high level of performance.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a top-tier smartphone offering a visually stunning display, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, advanced camera capabilities, and formidable processing power. It caters to users who seek a premium mobile experience with cutting-edge features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight208 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, [email protected]/[email protected] refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

