TDAP’s National Exporters Training Program Empowers Northern Manufacturers

Hunza: On September 18th and 19th, 2023, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted four sessions of the National Exporters Training Program (NETP) in Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, and KADO Hunar khun Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the fundamental purpose of this initiative was to provide future manufacturers from the northern areas with the capabilities necessary to become successful exporters.

The seminars were also held in collaboration with the Gilgit Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Gilgit Women Chamber of Commerce, and the Karakorum Area Development Organization (KDAO).

Following that, the program encouraged manufacturers from the respective locations to demonstrate their products and seek export opportunities.

Ms. Khushnoor Deedar, president of the Woman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Khayam, CEO of KADO, made welcoming remarks.

The event drew around 95 people, including manufacturers and new exporters.

Members of the Women CCI manufacturers and artisans also attended to benefit from the essential export training workshop.

Mr. Nazir Ali, Assistant Director and In-Charge of TDAP GB, discussed the importance of TDAP and the National Exporters Training Program (NETP).

He also assured participants that TDAP will continue to promote indigenous products through such fruitful events in the future.

As a result, attendees praised TDAP’s initiative and were updated on TDAP’s brand development and export promotion efforts.

Ms. Afshan Uroos, deputy manager and TDAP trainer, provided four distinct modules on executive research, documentation, funding, and marketing.

She also presented TDAP’s E-commercepltform, which is aimed to assist prospective exporters in converting inquiries into actual exports.

Mr. Ikram Ali Shah, KADO’s Head of Operations, and Mr. Amjad Ali, Master and Trainer in Business Development Strategies to Assist Exporters.

Potential producers and manufacturers of a variety of items, including apricots, Sea buckthron, carpets, rugs, gems, jewelry, metallic products, handicrafts, energy bars, honey, cherries, woolen shwls, handcrafted bags, and others, have expressed a strong interest in exporting. They emphasized the importance of their trade potential.

Finally, the program finished with a vote of gratitude, during which exporters expressed their enthusiasm for attending trade shows and webinars.

In conclusion, they gathered useful information and appreciated TDAP’s efforts to promote their export sector.

