Tim Cook & PV Sindhu beaming during an Apple event.

PV Sindhu attended the Apple event held on September 12.

Sindhu's post has received over 73,000 likes and several comments.

PV Sindhu attended the Apple event held on September 12 at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, where they unveiled their latest iPhones and Apple Watches.

During the event, Sindhu had the opportunity to meet Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. After the event, she shared a picture with Tim Cook on her social media, expressing her gratitude for the invitation and mentioning her willingness to take him up on his offer for a game of badminton when he visits India next.

Sindhu’s post has received over 73,000 likes and several comments, with many congratulating her on the memorable moment and expressing their excitement about the picture.

Here are some reactions to her post:

One individual praised the moment, saying, “This is so huge! Congrats Queen.” Another person commented, “Great. Such a happy moment.” Advertisement A third commenter expressed pride, saying, “I’m so proud to see this picture on so many levels!” A fourth person simply wrote, “Wow, this is amazing.” Another user added, “Wonderful picture.”

