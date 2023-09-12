Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Dance Video Promoting ‘The Great Indian Family

He shares a behind-the-scenes video of himself dancing on Instagram.

The video becomes popular online and is widely shared.

Vicky’s dancing skills have previously garnered attention during promotions.

Vicky Kaushal is presently promoting his forthcoming film The Great Indian Family, in which he co-stars with former Miss World Manushi Chillar. He recently published a behind-the-scenes video of himself from his photoshoot. The video shows him dancing to Ikky and Karan Aujla’s song Softly. It has, predictably, gone viral online, with followers resharing the video on their social media profiles.

Vicky Kaushal posted the dance video to Instagram with the caption, “The only way I know how to do photoshoots.” Veerey, what a banger by @karanaujla_official!” Karan Aujla, a singer, uploaded this video with the caption, “Teach me those moves, please.”

The actor appears in the video wearing a grey suit, black sunglasses, and white sneakers. Photographers can be seen taking shots of him as he busts a move or two to the song Softly.

Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves, on the other hand, have won people over before. Previously, while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, he danced to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The actor performed his incredible dance talents on stage at the request of a fan.

Vijay Krishna Acharya wrote and directed the romantic drama The Great Indian Family. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani star in the film.

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, the first song from the film, was released in time for Janmashtami, and the highly awaited film is due to enter theatres on September 22.

