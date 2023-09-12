Viewer uses Snapchat filter while watching Jawan in theater

Viewer uses Snapchat filter while watching Jawan in theater.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Y. Raikchakha Reang.

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.

Advertisement

A video that has left people in stitches features an individual watching the movie “Jawan” in a theater while using a humorous filter on their phone’s camera.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Y. Raikchakha Reang, who captioned it with, “Full paisa vasool moment.” In the video, the viewer watches an emotional scene from the film through a hilarious filter, creating a comical effect. A text insert in the video humorously states, “This dude was using Snapchat filters during Jawan movie.”

The video was shared two days ago and has garnered nearly 590,000 views and counting. It has also received over 42,000 likes, and viewers had a range of reactions to the humorous clip.

One Instagram user commented, “The only way you won’t get emotional in this particular masterpiece scene.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Y. Raikchakha Reang (@raichu.copper) Advertisement

Another user humorously suggested, “Should have tried it too.” Others noted that the person seemed to be genuinely enjoying the experience, and some simply expressed their amusement by using laughing-out-loud emojis.

About the film “Jawan”: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, “Jawan,” has generated significant excitement among fans worldwide.

Directed by Atlee, the film features a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and more. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Watch: MS Dhoni requests fan to give back his chocolate MS Dhoni requests a fan to give back his chocolate. Dhoni can...