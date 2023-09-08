Watch: Glenn McGrath’s Python Encounter

He expressed gratitude for his wife’s support in the snake removal process.

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath recently took to Instagram to share a gripping video of him dealing with an unexpected houseguest – a carpet python. In his post, he revealed that not one, but three of these pythons had made their way into his home, and he successfully managed to relocate all of them. The video captures the moment when he skillfully rescued one of these serpents.

In the Instagram post, Glenn McGrath expressed his gratitude for the encouragement and support he received from his wife, Sara Leon McGrath, as he embarked on the task of safely removing the three Coastal Carpet Pythons that had invaded their residence. His caption read, “After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush.”

The video begins by showing McGrath’s attempt to capture the snake using a mop. Initially, he approaches the snake gently, trying to coax it out of its hiding place. However, the snake eventually wraps itself around the handle of the mop. In the end, McGrath carefully walks toward the door and successfully releases the python back into its natural habitat.

This Instagram post, shared just a day ago, has already garnered nearly 50,000 views and has received over 4,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the video, showcasing the fascination and intrigue that such encounters with wildlife can generate.

Glenn McGrath’s encounter with these unexpected houseguests not only showcases his composure and skill in handling such situations but also highlights the wonder of nature that can sometimes find its way into our daily lives, even in unexpected places like our homes.

