Watch: MS Dhoni requests fan to give back his chocolate

MS Dhoni requests a fan to give back his chocolate.

Dhoni can be seen signing miniature bats for a fan.

This post was shared by user Neel Patel on September 12.

A heartwarming yet amusing interaction between Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and a fan has taken social media by storm.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen signing miniature bats for a fan, but what follows is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The video begins with Dhoni, sporting long hair and a beard, signing the miniature bats as his fans look on in awe. After signing and returning the miniature bats, Dhoni casually asks the man to return the chocolates that he was holding for the cricketer.

In the video, Dhoni can be heard saying, “Chocolate wapas do” (Please give back the chocolate).

This post was shared on Instagram by user Neel Patel on September 12. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 64,000 views, received more than 6,000 likes, and garnered numerous comments.

Here’s what people are saying about the post:

Advertisement One individual remarked, “You are the luckiest one.”

Another said, “Too much sweetness here.”

A third commented, “You are so lucky, man.”

A fourth person posted, “The man, the myth, the living legend!”

Several others expressed their admiration for the video using heart emojis.

