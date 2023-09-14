Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani sporting look similar to Katrina Kaif

Woman dances to Sheila Ki Jawani sporting a look similar to Katrina Kaif.

A video featuring a woman’s dance performance has taken the internet by storm. In the video, she mesmerizingly dances to the popular track “Sheila Ki Jawani,” and what’s intriguing is that she flawlessly executes the hook steps while donning an outfit reminiscent of Katrina Kaif’s attire in the original song.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by user Kanishka Sharma, who captioned it with “Sheila ki Jawani.” It begins with Sharma dressed in a stunning golden outfit, swaying to the music. As the video progresses, she exhibits incredible dance moves that have captivated viewers.

Since its posting on July 31, the video has garnered nearly 6.5 million views and a multitude of reactions from impressed individuals.

“Kanishka, this is the best video,” commended one Instagram user. Another chimed in, “Amazing look and amazing dance too.” A third commenter applauded, “Awesome movements,” while a fourth wrote, “Setting the stage on fire.”

The song “Sheila Ki Jawani” is from the movie “Tees Maar Khan” and features vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. The iconic item number is performed by Katrina Kaif in the film.

