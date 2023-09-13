Woman ingested Apple AirPod after thinking it for vitamin.

A woman from Utah found herself in an unfortunate situation when she accidentally swallowed an Apple AirPod, mistaking it for a vitamin.

Tanna Barker, 52, shared the incident on social media, which has since gone viral on TikTok with over 2.4 million views. In the video, Barker revealed, “I’m going to be very vulnerable right now. I had a situation that happened this morning that I’m still dealing with. I was on my walk and I ran into a friend of mine.”

During her conversation with her friend, Barker intended to take her pills and washed them down with a drink, not realizing that she had actually swallowed her husband’s AirPod.

She continued drinking water to help the pills go down and only realized her mistake at that moment. According to Barker, “And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPod.”

After the incident, Barker sought guidance from multiple doctors and friends, all of whom recommended allowing the AirPod to pass through her system naturally.

She stated, “So I’m going to go along with what they suggested. I don’t know if anybody has ever done that. It’s embarrassing. But I did it, and we’ll see what happens. I’m going to follow the advice of professionals. There’s a bonus, I still have my right AirPod.”

