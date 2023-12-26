Who was Kamar de los Reyes? 5 things to know about him

He gained fame for his role as Antonio Vega.

Kamar married co-star Sherri Saum in 2007.

He is a father of a son from his previous relationship.

Kamar de los Reyes was a talented actor from Puerto Rico. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Antonio Vega in the ABC soap opera. Kamar de los Reyes’ contributions to both television and gaming showcased his versatility and made a significant impact on audiences.

Where he was born?

As per a statement from the family of the late actor, Kamar de los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and spent his formative years in Las Vegas. His passion for acting took root when he first ventured into Los Angeles in the 1980s.

“De Los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the family statement issued after his death read.

Kamar de los Reyes gained recognition for his role in One Life to Live:

Kamar de los Reyes gained fame for his portrayal of Antonio Vega, a character who transitioned from a gang member to a police officer, on ABC’s One Life to Live. His time on the show spanned from 1995 to 1998. After a brief hiatus to explore different opportunities, he made a triumphant return to reprise his role as Antonio in 2000. He continued to be a part of the show until its conclusion in 2013.

He gives his voice to Raul Menendez in Call of Duty:

Kamar de los Reyes took on the role of the main antagonist, Raul Menendez, in the well-received 2012 video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops II. In the game, Menendez is portrayed as a terrorist and arms dealer who becomes the catalyst for the Cold War in the futuristic setting of 2025.

His relationship status:

Kamar de los Reyes tied the knot with his co-star from One Life to Live, Sherri Saum, who portrayed Keri Reynolds on the show. Their wedding took place in 2007, and they welcomed twin boys named Michael and John, who are currently 9 years old.

In addition to his family with Sherri, Kamar was also a father to a son named Caylen, who is 26 years old and from a previous relationship.

Kamar upcoming projects:

Kamar de los Reyes was actively involved in various acting projects before his death. He was filming for the TV series All American, portraying the role of Montes, the football coach at Coastal California University.

In addition to this, he had completed shooting for two other notable projects—Hulu’s Washington Black and Daredevil: Born Again, an eagerly awaited project for Disney+.

