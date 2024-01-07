Enes Kanter Freedom: Net Worth and Career Journey Revealed

Enes Kanter Freedom, the former professional basketball player, has not only left a significant impact on the court but has also made headlines for his outspoken political activism. Let’s delve into his net worth, basketball career, and his noteworthy contributions beyond the game.

Enes Kanter Freedom boasts an impressive net worth of $40 million, a testament to his successful career in the NBA and his financial endeavors.

Enes Kanter Freedom Career

Enes Kanter’s journey in professional basketball spans from 2011 to 2022, during which he played for five different NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Boston Celtics. His career highlights include a career-high 33 points and 20 rebounds in a game, multiple double-doubles, and contributions to playoff runs with various teams.

Political Activism

Beyond basketball, Kanter gained recognition for his outspoken political activism. Criticizing the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kanter faced consequences, including the suspension of his Turkish citizenship in 2017. His stand against oppressive governments extended to denouncing Chinese leader Xi Jinping and advocating for human rights, notably leading a rally urging the US Congress to pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Enes Kanter Freedom Personal Life

In addition to his career and activism, Kanter’s personal life also made headlines. From 2018 to 2019, he dated professional wrestler Dana Brooke, followed by a relationship with heiress Ariana Rockefeller. In late 2021, Kanter gained American citizenship and legally changed his surname to Freedom.