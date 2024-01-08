Everything You Need to Know About Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle’s Beau

TikTok sensation Alix Earle officially confirmed her relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios in November 2023, putting an end to months of speculations and sightings. Despite attending the 2023 ESPY Awards together and insisting they were not exclusive, Earle recently declared that their commitment is now genuine and enduring.

Braxton Berrios Career

Born in 1995, Braxton Berrios hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, where his football journey began as a quarterback at Leesville Road High School. Drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, he currently serves as a wide receiver and return specialist for the Miami Dolphins, having signed a contract in 2023.

Berrios & Earle’s Relationship

Rumors about Alix Earle’s relationship with Berrios began circulating in March 2023 when she hinted at making sushi for dinner with an unnamed person in a GRWM video. Subsequent sightings and social media posts fueled speculation, with the couple gradually appearing together in public.

Their first public appearance occurred at the 2023 ESPY Awards in November, where they walked the red carpet hand in hand. Alix Earle officially acknowledged Berrios as her boyfriend during a live podcast session with Call Her Daddy.

Braxton Berrios Past Relationships

Braxton Berrios faced scrutiny regarding his past relationship with Sofia Culpo, a star on TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. Culpo insinuated infidelity on Berrios’ part, leading to social media posts addressing the situation. Both Earle and Berrios have refuted these claims, emphasizing the complexity of their relationship history.

Alix Earle’s Dating History

Before Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle dated MLB player Tyler Wade for three months in 2022. Reflecting on the differences between the two relationships, Earle highlighted Berrios’s support and contrasted it with Wade’s lack of encouragement, especially regarding her social media endeavors.

