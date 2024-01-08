Explore All About LaKeith Stanfield’s Spouse, Kasmere Trice Stanfield

Kasmere Trice Stanfield, the wife of renowned actor LaKeith Stanfield, embarked on her academic journey at Spelman College in Atlanta, where she studied political science and graduated in 2015. Not only did she excel academically, but Kasmere also made her mark as a model signed to Select Model Management’s Atlanta agency, showcasing styles ranging from swimwear to vintage looks and bridal gowns.

LaKeith & Kasmere Trice Stanfield Love Story

The love story between LaKeith and Kasmere unfolded unexpectedly in Canada, where they crossed paths during one of LaKeith’s work trips. Despite the initial intention of forming a casual friendship, their connection deepened rapidly, delving into discussions about marriage and parenthood early on. Relationship card games became a unique catalyst, accelerating their understanding of each other.

An Unforgettable Proposal

LaKeith’s proposal to Kasmere Trice Stanfield in December 2022 was nothing short of magical. Celebrating her birthday in Nassau, Bahamas, Kasmere was taken by surprise with roses, a singer serenading Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and, most importantly, a heartfelt proposal. The intimate dinner marked the beginning of their journey towards marriage.

LaKeith & Kasmere Trice Stanfield Marriage

Choosing to keep their wedding a private affair, LaKeith and Kasmere exchanged vows away from the public eye. Kasmere, revealing herself as “Mrs. Stanfield” in a Father’s Day tribute in 2023, confirmed their marriage. LaKeith expressed the importance of their love being rooted in Black love, a profound and enduring connection that has evolved and flourished through shared experiences and continuous growth.

Parenthood & Protecting Their Joy

Welcoming their first child together, LaKeith and Kasmere prioritized privacy, opting not to disclose the sex and name of their baby. The couple emphasized the significance of protecting their child and maintaining a sacred space for their family. LaKeith, already a father to two daughters, imparted invaluable insights and support to Kasmere as a first-time mother.

An Unbreakable Bond

Navigating the challenges of type 1 diabetes, Kasmere highlighted LaKeith’s unwavering support, even from a distance. His proactive approach, using an app to monitor her blood sugar levels, exemplifies their caring and attentive relationship. Throughout Kasmere’s pregnancy and beyond, LaKeith has been a constant presence, offering massages and attentive care during labor, showcasing the strength of their unbreakable bond.

