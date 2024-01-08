Exploring Stormi Bree: Alleged New Love Interest of Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, fresh from his divorce with Sophie Turner, has been making headlines with his rumored romance with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree. The couple was first spotted together on a getaway in Mexico, followed by sightings in Aspen, Colorado. The two were photographed at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas on January 3, and on January 4, they were seen having dinner in Aspen, according to DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account.

Post-Divorce Dating Rumors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement emphasizing the mutual decision to end their relationship. Now, Jonas seems to be moving on with Stormi Bree, although neither of them has confirmed the status of their relationship.

Mysterious Beginnings

Despite being seen together in January 2024, there is little information about how Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree met. They don’t follow each other on Instagram, adding an air of mystery to their budding romance. According to an insider, Joe is enjoying his time with Stormi, keeping a focus on his children while remaining open to new possibilities.

Stormi Bree Background

Stormi Bree, born on December 6, 1990, in Crossville, Tennessee, is a 33-year-old model signed with Photogenics Media in Los Angeles. A former pageant queen, Stormi won both the Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009 and Miss Teen USA 2009 titles. Beyond modeling, she has ventured into singing and acting, with notable appearances in films like “Hot Water” and “2307: Winter’s Dream.”

Multitalented Artist

Stormi Bree’s talents extend beyond the runway and screen. She has showcased her singing abilities and expressed interest in writing film scores. Having auditioned for American Idol in 2011, she later explored record production and aims to continue scoring films well into her later years.

Family Ties and Entrepreneurship

Stormi Bree’s father, Kip Henley, gained fame in the golf community as the winner of The Big Break II in 2004. In addition to her entertainment career, Stormi has a handmade jewelry business called “Stormi’s,” which she promotes on Etsy. The entrepreneur joined Etsy in 2012, showcasing her creative endeavors.

Stormi Bree Personal Life

Stormi Bree shares a 6-year-old daughter named Gravity with her former partner, model Lucky Blue Smith. Gravity was born in July 2017, marking a significant chapter in Stormi’s life. As her ex-partner expands his family with his wife Nara Pellman, Stormi continues to navigate her own journey in the spotlight.

