Uncover the Facts About DDG, the Boyfriend of Halle Bailey

Hollywood power couple Halle Bailey and DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., have taken their love to new heights. The duo, who first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, officially went public with their relationship in March of the same year. The couple’s connection initially caught attention when they were spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

Social Media Sparks Love

DDG, a Michigan native and former class valedictorian, and Bailey, known for her incredible singing talent, first connected through social media. Bailey, a fan of DDG’s work, found herself drawn to his music. Their initial interactions on social media eventually led to a deeper connection, marking the beginning of their love story.

Red Carpet Debut

The couple made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June 2022, confirming their relationship to the public. Since then, Bailey and DDG have made numerous public appearances together, including attending prestigious events like the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and Milan Fashion Week in 2023.

Collaboration in Music Videos

Taking their love to the screen, Bailey starred in DDG’s music video for “If I Want You” in August 2022, where the couple shared on-screen kisses. The chemistry displayed in the music video offered fans a glimpse into their real-life romance.

Supportive Partners

DDG has been vocal about his support for Bailey’s career, especially during her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Expressing his pride, he mentioned in an interview that seeing her dreams come to life was “really dope.”

Welcoming Their First Child

In a joyous turn of events, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child together in 2023. Bailey announced the birth of their son, Halo, in January 2024, describing him as the “greatest thing” 2023 brought her. DDG echoed the sentiment, calling Halo his “biggest blessing by far.”

Looking to the Future

Despite their busy careers, DDG has playfully hinted at making things official with Bailey. During an interview, he expressed his admiration for Bailey’s motivation and hinted at a future proposal.

