Unveiling Anthony Martial: Net Worth, Contracts, Early Life, & More

Anthony Martial, the French professional footballer, has not only made a mark on the field but has also garnered significant attention for his net worth and salary in the football world. Let’s delve into the details of his financial standing and career journey.

Net Worth & Contracts

Anthony Martial boasts a commendable net worth of $35 million, showcasing his financial success alongside his on-field achievements. This notable figure underscores his prominence in the football industry.

Martial’s current contract with Manchester United, signed in January 2019, spans six years and is valued at £78 million. This lucrative deal includes an annual average salary of £13 million. For the ongoing 2023-2024 season, Martial earns a base salary of £13 million, equivalent to £250,000 per week. This contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Anthony Martial Early Life

Born on December 5, 1995, in Massy, France, Martial’s journey began at the age of 14 when he joined Olympique Lyonnais. His youth career showcased immense talent, leading to his professional debut for Lyon in late 2012. Subsequently, he played for AS Monaco, where his stellar performances earned him a transfer to Manchester United in September 2015.

Manchester United Stint

Martial’s arrival at Manchester United marked a turning point in his career. His impactful debut against Liverpool and consistent contributions played a pivotal role in United’s successes, including the 2015-16 FA Cup victory. Despite occasional challenges, Martial’s achievements with United are noteworthy.

Anthony Martial Career

Beyond club football, Martial has represented the French national team from his youth to senior levels. His notable contributions include playing in the Euro 2016 runner-up squad and winning the UEFA Nations League in 2020-21.

Recent Seasons & Loan to Sevilla

While Martial’s form experienced fluctuations in recent seasons, his return to Manchester United for the 2022-23 season showcased resilience with nine goals across all competitions. A loan spell at Sevilla in early 2022 contributed to his diverse football experiences.