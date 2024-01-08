Unveiling Sarah Snook’s Husband: A Closer Look at Dave Lawson

In a surprising turn of events, Australian actress Sarah Snook and comedian Dave Lawson took their platonic friendship to the next level during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The couple, who had known each other since 2014, found themselves quarantining together, and as time passed, they fell in love.

The Proposal & Secret Wedding

Seizing the moment, Snook proposed to Lawson on Halloween day in 2020. Just a few months later, in February 2021, the couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Snook’s backyard in Brooklyn, New York. The marriage remained under wraps for nearly eight months, surprising fans when Snook eventually revealed the happy news.

Dave Lawson Career

Lawson, an Australian native like his wife, started his career as a television personality and actor. Initially known for hosting Nickelodeon’s Australian programs, Dave Lawson transitioned into acting and earned credits in various TV shows and movies. Despite initial skepticism from his father about pursuing acting, Lawson’s dedication paid off, leading him to a successful career.

Dave Lawson Family Ties

Lawson has a son from a previous relationship, and he has openly expressed that becoming a father was the best thing to happen to him. Despite keeping details about his son private, Lawson acknowledges the profound impact fatherhood has had on his life.

A Tin Foil Trophy & Virtual Emmys

During the virtual 2020 Emmys, where Snook was nominated, Dave Lawson showcased his creativity by fashioning a tin foil trophy for her. Although she didn’t win, Snook appreciated the gesture, showcasing the couple’s playful and supportive dynamic.

The Arrival of Their Bundle of Joy

After surprising fans with her 32-week baby bump at the Succession season 4 premiere in March 2023, Snook and Lawson welcomed their first child together. Snook shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, introducing their newborn while expressing gratitude for the love and support from fans.

Golden Globes Announcement

In a subtle announcement at the Golden Globes in January 2024, Snook revealed that they had welcomed a daughter. Expressing joy and love for their newest family member, Snook shared a glimpse into their journey of love, marriage, and now, parenthood.

