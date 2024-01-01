Who is Gypsy Rose? Details about her most painful unnecessary procedure

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from a Missouri prison.

Early Thursday morning, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy, was released from a Missouri prison. She recalls that the most excruciating of her unwarranted surgeries was the one she underwent.

The newly freed woman revealed that it was a surgery “to remove two salivary glands behind my neck.” She recalls that she “didn’t respond very well to the anesthesia,” making the recovery process “really, really hard.”

The Louisiana native played a role in the 2015 murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Throughout much of Gypsy’s formative years, false beliefs were imposed upon her, leading to unnecessary salivary gland surgery.

“To this day, it has left me with the side effects of having to clear my throat all the time. So I’m always, if you hear me, that is a constant thing that I’ve had ever since. And it annoys people to no end,” Gypsy says, adding that it isn’t her intention to bother anyone.

“It’s because my saliva is very thick and so I’m always having to clear my throat. So it’s been a negative side effect for me. And the reason why I had that surgery is because my mother had put [Orajel] on my gums to make me drool at the appointment and complain to the doctor that [I drool] too much.”

Gypsy said when she wasn’t near doctors, she would ask her mother if the procedures were necessary.

“She would get upset with me and start manipulating me in a way that she would take her love from me,” she says.

The docuseries ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’ featuring Gypsy, her husband, and her family is set to premiere on January 5.

“As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery,” Gypsy says in the trailer. “I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now.”

In an interview, Gypsy described her teen years as a “roller coaster.” Gypsy revealed that she would have moments of “rebelling and then have moments of being very submissive.”

“So in the submissive moment, things would be really good, and we would do things together that we would find fun. We’d watch a movie at night, we would go to the zoo together. We would just do little things around town together that were fun and bonding moments. And then I’d be a little bit more rebellious and question the sicknesses, and then that would be toxic,” Gypsy says, comparing their mother-daughter relationship to domestic violence.

“I tried my best to be respectful, but sometimes it was very hard, so I would raise my voice, too. But she would call me things like b—-, w—-, s—, devil spawn. So all these terms took an emotional and a mental toll on me.”

Today, Gypsy is married and excited to continue her life with her new husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in Louisiana.

“I’m ready for freedom,” Gypsy tells the source.

