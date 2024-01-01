Who is Jermaine Jackson? Net worth and career

He is known as the original lead singer of The Jackson Brothers.

Jermaine Jackson, a pivotal figure in the vibrant tapestry of musical legacies, was born on December 11, 1954, into the illustrious Jackson family. In Gary, Indiana, Jermaine, along with siblings like Michael Jackson, Tito, and Jackie, laid the foundation for an extraordinary journey in the world of entertainment.

Jermaine Jackson rising career:

The fourth child of Joseph and Katherine Jackson, Jermaine emerged as the original lead singer of The Jackson Brothers, a precursor to the iconic Jackson 5. The family’s relocation to Los Angeles in 1970 marked the beginning of their meteoric rise, with hits like “I Want You Back,” “The Love You Save,” “I’ll Be There,” and “ABC” catapulting them to global stardom. Jermaine, alongside his brother Michael Jackson, showcased a dynamic musical synergy as the co-lead singer, defining an era. In 1975, as the Jackson 5 transitioned to Epic Records, Jermaine chose to stay with Motown as a solo artist, setting the stage for the next phase of his illustrious career.

Jermaine Jackson’s net worth:

Jermaine unfolded his solo journey with hits like “Daddy’s Home” and “Let’s Get Serious,” earning him critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination in 1980. As an accomplished bassist and singer, he crafted a distinct identity outside the Jackson 5 legacy. Beyond the stage, Jackson showcased his prowess as a singer, instrumentalist, and producer.

In the mid-’80s, his collaboration with Pia Zadora resulted in the chart-topping sensation “When the Rain Begins to Fall” in 1985, leaving an indelible mark on the European music scene. In 1989, Jermaine achieved yet another milestone with the R&B chart-topping single “Don’t Take It Personal.” This success underscored his enduring relevance in the music industry and affirmed his position as a prominent figure in the realm of rhythm and blues. With several hit tracks on his side, he owns a total worth of $1.5 Million.

