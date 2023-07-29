FM to embark on official visit to UAE tomorrow

FM will hold a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Minister likely to attend unveiling ceremony of wax figure of Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit is to hold a meeting with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will also offer his condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In Dubai, he is expected to participate in the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

This will be the first time a Pakistani personality is featured at the Emirati museum.

The upcoming visit highlights the strong engagement between Pakistan and the UAE, and their commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial cooperation and deepening fraternal ties.

Both countries aim to strengthen their economic partnership and enhance their relationship further.