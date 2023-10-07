7th Dubai International Baja to take place on November 10-12

Dubai’s 7th International Baja is set to happen from November 10 to 12, 2023, featuring top World Cup Rally participants.

The event is held with the support of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and organized by the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO), backed by the Dubai Government and partners like Dubai Festival City, Toyota Al Futtaim, and ENOC.

The action begins in Dubai’s Festival City on November 10, starting with an Official Pre-Event Press Conference and various technical activities from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Dubai International Baja has a rich history in the UAE motorsport scene, evolving and improving over the years.