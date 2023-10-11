Dubai’s RTA restarts Global Village bus routes and electric Abra service

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will restart four bus routes to serve visitors at the upcoming 28th season of Global Village in 2023-2024. These services will be available from October 18, 2023, coinciding with the start of the village’s activities.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, the CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, announced the return of these bus routes to make it easier for people to travel to and from Global Village.

The four bus routes are as follows:

1. Route 102: From Rashdiya Bus Station to Global Village, with buses every 60 minutes.

2. Route 103: From Al Ittihad Bus Station to Global Village, with buses every 40 minutes.



3. Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village, with buses every 60 minutes.4. Route 106: From the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, with buses every 60 minutes.

A one-way trip to Global Village costs AED10, and RTA provides deluxe coaches for this service, ensuring a comfortable and safe travel experience for individuals and families during the new tourist season.