Dubai’s RTA uses AI to improve safety of delivery bike riders and fellow road users at GITEX Global 2023

As part of its involvement in GITEX 2023, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced advanced artificial intelligence technology to monitor and evaluate the performance of delivery motorcycle riders in Dubai.

The purpose of this initiative is to enhance the safety of both delivery bike riders and other road users in Dubai. It aligns with RTA’s strategic plan to incorporate AI solutions into its operations.

In collaboration with the private sector, RTA has launched a project that uses state-of-the-art technology to track potential violations by delivery bike riders. To make this happen, RTA has deployed a specialized vehicle equipped with AI-powered cameras.

RTA started this initiative in the second quarter of 2023. Field teams conducted inspections on 608 delivery bikes and identified 63 violations. These violations included not following the prescribed uniform, missing side stickers, lacking reflective stickers, unauthorized parking in restricted areas, carrying passengers on the bike, and damage to the bike’s trunk.

With the help of AI, RTA achieved several goals, including reducing inspection time from 7.5 minutes to just 1 minute, increasing daily inspections by five times using the AI-equipped vehicle and smart cameras on various streets across the emirate, and using a heat map to identify assembly points of riders and assess the level of danger in those areas based on reported cases.