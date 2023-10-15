Finance minister of Pakistan, UAE discuss ways to increase cooperation

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Sunday held a meeting with UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammad Bin Hadi Al Hussaini.

The ministers discussed regarding ways to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

Besides, opportunities to increase cooperation in financial affairs and revenue matters were also highlighted in the meeting.

The two sides expressed their determination to make positive progress regarding the possibilities of further cooperation.

The leaders agreed to continue working together to advance economic interests.