How to obtain an Emirates ID card within 24 hours in UAE

Emirates ID cards are issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates. It’s mandatory for all UAE citizens and residents to have one and carry it at all times.

Apart from the regular ID card services, the ICP offers a special service called ‘Fawri,’ which ensures you get your ID card within 24 hours. This speedy service comes at an additional cost on top of the standard fees. It’s available for all age groups of UAE nationals and GCC nationals officially living in the UAE.

Expatriate residents, except for GCC nationals, aren’t eligible for this service because the issuance or renewal of their ID cards is linked to residency proof and related procedures.

Where to Apply for 24-Hour Emirates ID Service:

Fawri service is provided at specific ICP Customers Happiness Centers in various locations across the UAE.

Fees for Getting Emirates ID in 24 Hours:

For UAE citizens:

AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 200: Card issuance fee for ten years.

AED 50: Service fee.

AED 30: Typing Center fee.

AED 150: Fees for the urgent service at customer happiness centers.

For GCC nationals residing in the UAE:

AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years.

AED 150: Service fee.

AED 30: Typing Center fee.

AED 150: Fees for the urgent service at customer happiness centers.