Top 10 shopping malls in Abu Dhabi

Planning a shopping spree in Abu Dhabi? Let us guide you to the top 10 malls that blend tradition and modern culture. These malls not only offer great shopping but also showcase the rich heritage of the region.

List of 10 Best Malls in Abu Dhabi

Khalidiyah Mall

A shopping gem known for its wide variety of stores, a hypermarket, and a mix of brands. Its architectural design fuses tradition and modernity.

Location:

Khalidiyah, Mubarak Bin Mohammed St, Al Khalidiyah, W9, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

My City Center Masdar Mall

Nestled in the green Masdar City, this mall offers diverse shopping, dining, and a Carrefour Hypermarket for daily needs.

Location:

Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Al Jimi Mall Abu Dhabi

A historical market turned into a huge shopping hub with over 200 local and international stores.

Location:

Hamdan Bin Mohammad St, Al Jimi, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Mall WTC Abu Dhabi

Iconic and expansive, it provides a complete shopping and entertainment experience with over 160 outlets.

Location:

Liwa St, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Al Wahda Mall Abu Dhabi

A massive mall housing over 350 outlets, including Lulu hypermarket, cinema, restaurants, and more.

Location:

1 Hazza’ Bin Zayed The First St, Al Nahyan, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Marina Mall Abu Dhabi

Located in a prominent district, this mall spans five floors with 400+ outlets, a bowling alley, Vox Cinema, and children’s entertainment.

Location:

Marina Mall Ring Rd, Al Kasir, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Offering endless shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof, with 400 outlets of fashion brands.

Location:

107 Hamouda Bin Ali Al Dhaheri St, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Mall

The “Heart of the City,” featuring over 200 outlets, Vox Cinemas, and a diverse food court.

Location:

Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Yas Mall Abu Dhabi

Situated on Yas Island, it boasts 370+ shops, a 24-screen Vox Cinemas, Carrefour Hypermarket, and more.

Location:

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Dalma Mall Abu Dhabi

A super-regional mall with 450+ outlets, Royal cinema, and a variety of dining options.

Location:

Al Wazn St, Abu Dhabi Industrial City, ICAD I, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

These malls showcase the essence of Abu Dhabi’s culture while providing a fantastic shopping experience. Enjoy exploring these shopping destinations!