UAE police urge drivers to obey road crossing rules

The campaign’s goal is to teach drivers to respect pedestrians’ right of way and make pedestrians aware of using designated crossing areas.

This initiative, part of the UAE Ministry of Interior’s strategy in partnership with the department, aims to educate people about traffic rules.

Colonel Mohamed Obaid Youssef Mohamed bin Hadiba explained that the campaign’s purpose is to raise traffic rule awareness.

Motorists failing to yield to pedestrians at the right spots will face a Dh500 fine and 6 black points on their licenses. Pedestrians attempting to cross the road unlawfully will be fined Dh400.

