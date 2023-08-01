UN Security Council strongly condemn Bajaur blast

Say that terrorism of all types and forms is a serious threat to world peace.

Expressed condolences to government of Pakistan and families of the deceased.

Urged all concerned countries to take decisive action against the perpetrators of Bajaur incident.

Advertisement

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the Bajaur blast at JUI-F workers convention.

The Council expressed its condolences to the government of Pakistan and the families of the deceased, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Security Council while stating that terrorism of all types and forms is a serious threat to world peace, urged all concerned countries to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the Bajaur incident.

Adding that all the characters, financial supporters and facilitators involved in the incident should be brought to justice at the earliest.

The UN SC requested all concerned countries to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan in bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with their obligations under international law and Security Council resolutions.

Any act of terrorism is criminal, unjustified and condemnable, the SC statement said.