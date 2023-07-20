US again terms PTI chairman’s cypher narrative ‘baseless”

PTI chief’s allegations “are completely unfounded”, says Miller.

He clarifies US doesn’t get involved in domestic political issues.

PTI chief rejected cypher statement, termed Azam ‘honest man’.

The United States has once again rejected claims about involvement in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s cypher narrative, reaffirming its position of non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed frustration with the repeated accusations, stating that he has already addressed this matter multiple times. He emphasized that the allegations against the US are entirely unfounded and lacking in credibility.

Miller restated that the United States is committed to respecting the sovereignty of all countries and refrains from meddling in their internal politics.

He emphasized that the relationship between the US and Pakistan is based on mutual respect and cooperation, dismissing any suggestions to the contrary as false.

The cypher issue came to the forefront when former prime minister’s Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, made a statement before a magistrate under Section 164.

In his statement, Azam accused the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being part of a deliberate conspiracy involving the ‘cypher.’

According to Azam, the ex-prime minister intended to use the cypher to divert public attention by alleging “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The former PM supposedly planned to portray the situation as a foreign conspiracy in collaboration with local partners to gain sympathy, said Azam.

He also warned that such baseless allegations could harm diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the US.

The US State Department called on all parties involved to exercise caution and refrain from making unsupported claims that could strain international relations.

The cypher issue has been a contentious matter, leading to tensions between the governments of Pakistan and the US.

Nevertheless, the US consistently denied any involvement or knowledge of the alleged conspiracy.