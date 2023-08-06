US terms PTI chief’s arrest as ‘internal affair’

Spox says United States remains committed to promoting democratic principles in Pakistan.

The United States State Department responded cautiously to the recent arrest of PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, refraining from making any official statements and considering it an internal matter of Pakistan.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller emphasized the U.S.’ commitment to promoting democratic principles and the rule of law globally, including in Pakistan.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman was arrested for the second time in three months, shortly after an Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three years in prison and a five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief’s lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjotha confirmed that his client was arrested from Zaman Park. He was being transferred to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, said sources.

After announcing the verdict in Toshakhana reference, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to right away arrest the former prime minister.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.

He was taken to Attock Jail for detention, followed by a planned transfer to Adala Jail, according to sources.