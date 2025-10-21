Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Moody’s revises

Moody’s revises Pakistan’s banking sector outlook to stable

1 hour ago

53 dead after boat capsizes off Libya

2 hours ago

Gold prices jump

Gold prices jump over Rs5, 000 per tola across Pakistan

3 hours ago

Two South Korean soldiers killed in military helicopter crash during training

Two South Korean soldiers killed in military helicopter crash during training

7 hours ago

Pakistan to attend first meeting of Gaza Board of Peace, sources

Pakistan to attend first meeting of Gaza Board of Peace, sources

10 hours ago

Syria, Saudi Arabia sign joint airline and telecoms deals

19 hours ago

ICC deputy chairman meets PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, discuss T20 World Cup

21 hours ago

Wifaq-ul-Madaris condemns Islamabad suicide attack, calls for unity and peace

1 day ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle