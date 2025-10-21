Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Watch Live

logo-black

Download App

Watch Live

Loading...

Latest News

Kai Cenat unveils

Kai Cenat unveils new clothing line in quirky ‘I Quit’ video

4 hours ago

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña becomes highest-grossing actress worldwide

4 hours ago

NPAC calls for solidarity

NPAC calls for solidarity and peace across Pakistan

5 hours ago

New SUV Hybrid

New SUV Hybrid can travel 1,058 miles on single charge

6 hours ago

PCB announces schedule

PCB announces schedule for Pakistan vs Australia T20 series

6 hours ago

Pakistan gold prices

Pakistan gold prices surge to historic peak

7 hours ago

‘Are You Dead’ App goes viral in China amid rising solo living trend

‘Are You Dead?’ App goes viral in China amid rising solo living trend

8 hours ago

At least 28 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s north-east

At least 28 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s north-east

9 hours ago

Menu

Latest

Entertainment

Lifestyle