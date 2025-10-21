Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Digital finance takes center stage as COAS hosts World Liberty CEO
Gulf States warn US against military strike on Iran
Kai Cenat unveils new clothing line in quirky ‘I Quit’ video
Zoe Saldaña becomes highest-grossing actress worldwide
NPAC calls for solidarity and peace across Pakistan
New SUV Hybrid can travel 1,058 miles on single charge
PCB announces schedule for Pakistan vs Australia T20 series
Pakistan gold prices surge to historic peak
Pakistan, World Liberty Financial sign MoU to advance digital finance
Study uncovers dangerous particles leaching from water bottles
Latest News
Kai Cenat unveils new clothing line in quirky ‘I Quit’ video
4 hours ago
Zoe Saldaña becomes highest-grossing actress worldwide
4 hours ago
NPAC calls for solidarity and peace across Pakistan
5 hours ago
New SUV Hybrid can travel 1,058 miles on single charge
6 hours ago
PCB announces schedule for Pakistan vs Australia T20 series
6 hours ago
Pakistan gold prices surge to historic peak
7 hours ago
‘Are You Dead?’ App goes viral in China amid rising solo living trend
8 hours ago
At least 28 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s north-east
9 hours ago
