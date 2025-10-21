Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Hyundai Sonata 2.5 latest price and easy installment plan: Dec 2025
IMF approves new tranche of $1.3 billion for Pakistan
Pakistan has built strong and effective diplomatic relations during Trump era
Hearing loss becoming increasingly common among young people
Pisces weekly horoscope (Dec 8 – Dec 14, 2025): Let Your Intuition Lead- It’s Your Career Strategist
Google Reveals Pakistan’s Top Tech Searches of 2025
Why Winter Makes You Feel Hungrier — And How to Control It
CDF Asim Munir warns India: Pakistan’s response will be ‘more severe’ next time
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on December 08, 2025
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on December 08, 2025
Hyundai Sonata 2.5 latest price and easy installment plan: Dec 2025
IMF approves new tranche of $1.3 billion for Pakistan
Pakistan has built strong and effective diplomatic relations during Trump era
Hearing loss becoming increasingly common among young people
Pisces weekly horoscope (Dec 8 – Dec 14, 2025): Let Your Intuition Lead- It’s Your Career Strategist
Google Reveals Pakistan’s Top Tech Searches of 2025
Why Winter Makes You Feel Hungrier — And How to Control It
CDF Asim Munir warns India: Pakistan’s response will be ‘more severe’ next time
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on December 08, 2025
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on December 08, 2025
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
IMF approves new tranche of $1.3 billion for Pakistan
2 hours ago
BTC TO USD – Today’s Bitcoin price in Dollar on December 08, 2025
8 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin price in Pakistan on December 08, 2025
8 hours ago
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today
9 hours ago
Naima Butt’s pictures with Nawazuddin Siddiqui stir buzz on social media
9 hours ago
Shakib Al Hasan confesses to intentionally bowling with illegal action
9 hours ago
Footballer Son Heung-min blackmailer jailed in South Korea
13 hours ago
CTD Punjab arrests 12 terrorists linked to Indian spy agency
14 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship