Skip to content
Tue, 21-Oct-2025
Watch Live
Download App
Watch Live
Headlines:
Foreign investors should turn to Pakistan, says Sameer Chishty
Pakistan joins Trump’s board of peace to support Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan faces $2b arbitration case in K-Electric controversy
Astrology Guide: Daily Horoscope for January 21, 2026
“Pakistan’s future looks bright for investors, says Sameer Chishty”
Using mobile devices at meals can impact kids’ growth
Actress Saboor Aly trolls over outfit in Sajal Ali’s birthday photos
Pakistan, IsDB formalize $603m multi-project financing deals
Scientists uncover brain’s secret response to sleeplessness
Gul Plaza fire tragedy: fifth day of rescue, dozens still unaccounted for
Foreign investors should turn to Pakistan, says Sameer Chishty
Pakistan joins Trump’s board of peace to support Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan faces $2b arbitration case in K-Electric controversy
Astrology Guide: Daily Horoscope for January 21, 2026
“Pakistan’s future looks bright for investors, says Sameer Chishty”
Using mobile devices at meals can impact kids’ growth
Actress Saboor Aly trolls over outfit in Sajal Ali’s birthday photos
Pakistan, IsDB formalize $603m multi-project financing deals
Scientists uncover brain’s secret response to sleeplessness
Gul Plaza fire tragedy: fifth day of rescue, dozens still unaccounted for
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
»
Bollywood
Branded Content
Business
Coronavirus
Court
Defence
Education
Election
Entertainment
FAQS
Health
Hollywood
International
Islam
Jobs
Latest News
Lifestyle
Pakistan
Politics
Showbiz
Sponsored Content
Sports
Technology
Trending
Videos
Viral
Weather
World
Loading...
Latest News
Foreign investors should turn to Pakistan, says Sameer Chishty
38 minutes ago
Pakistan faces $2b arbitration case in K-Electric controversy
2 hours ago
“Pakistan’s future looks bright for investors, says Sameer Chishty”
3 hours ago
Actress Saboor Aly trolls over outfit in Sajal Ali’s birthday photos
4 hours ago
Pakistan, IsDB formalize $603m multi-project financing deals
5 hours ago
Gold hits historic high as prices exceed Rs500, 000 per tola
6 hours ago
ASIAPAK Executive Chairman Sameer Chishty declares Pakistan a powerhouse of investment opportunities
6 hours ago
NADRA launches digital divorce certificate service via Pak-ID app
7 hours ago
Search
Menu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Home
Latest
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Lifestyle
Technology
Videos
Urdu
Latest
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Latest News
Pakistan
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Science & Tech
Trending
Weather
Entertainment
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Bollywood
Celebrities
Hollywood
K-Pop
Movies
Music
Royal Family
Videos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Food
Horoscope
Parenting
Relationship