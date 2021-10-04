Viral video: Amazon delivery man mistakenly throws package onto the roof
The delivery man also told the couple that he had thrown the box onto the roof by accident and that he needed a ladder to retrieve it.
Waiting for your package to arrive after it has been sent out for delivery may be a thrilling experience. However, a couple in California found themselves in an unusual scenario when their item was accidentally thrown over their roof by the delivery person.
A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the Amazon delivery driver tossing the package to avoid a bug or spider.
The delivery driver is seen walking towards the house in the viral video when he is startled by a bug. He throws the item on the roof while attempting to ward off the bug. The man can be seen roaming about the house for a bit before walking away.
The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by the homeowners after the incident was captured by the doorbell camera, according to media. They even added music to the video before sharing it with the message, “Seriously, it’s okay, this made our day.”
“Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?”
The couple was not at home at the time of the event, and the parcel was taken down from the roof the next day.
