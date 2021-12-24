Adorable video: A husband Teaches his Wife How to use Chopsticks

An adorable video of an Indian couple out on a romantic date is going viral on social media, in which the husband teaches his wife how to use chopsticks.

The clip was posted on the Instagram account of the restaurant they visited, Thapa Chinese Wok. With over 1 million views and 70,000 likes, it has already gone viral.

The video shows newlywed pair eating noodles at a Chinese restaurant. Sai Gurung, the guy, was observed teaching his wife Akshita Gurung how to use chopsticks. The woman is then seen delightfully smiling as her spouse shows the method. Then she picks up some noodles and eats them with chopsticks.

In the background of the video, the song Hawayein from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal could be heard. And the caption read, “Love means learning new things everyday.”

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐤 (@thapachinesewok)

Despite the fact that they were both aware that they were being filmed, the couple looked adorable while sharing the moment. Netizens described it as romantic, and the duo as ‘too cute.’

