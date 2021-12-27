Bride and Groom dance at their wedding when their favourite song plays by DJ

Bride and Groom hit the dance floor when they listen to their favourite Vicky’s hit Punjabi song Top Notch Gabru begins to play. They start dancing while walking on their way.

Here’s another shadi video, this time bride and groom having fun on their wedding day, is becoming viral on social media. ‘banthanbanno’ captioned the video ‘bride squad goals’ on Instagram. The post has subsequently gone viral, with thousands of people viewing it.

The couple looks stunning in their complementary peach and gold outfits. As the video begins, the bride and groom are shown heading up to the stage with their ‘squad.’

The camera pans to the lovely bride as she dances to the music. In the background of the video, the phrase ‘kali gaddi kala pistol’ can be heard.

Check out the viral video