Bride and Groom dance at their wedding when their favourite song plays by DJ

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 08:10 pm

Bride and Groom

Bride and Groom hit the dance floor when they listen to their favourite Vicky’s hit Punjabi song Top Notch Gabru begins to play. They start dancing while walking on their way.

Here’s another shadi video, this time bride and groom having fun on their wedding day, is becoming viral on social media. ‘banthanbanno’ captioned the video ‘bride squad goals’ on Instagram. The post has subsequently gone viral, with thousands of people viewing it.

The couple looks stunning in their complementary peach and gold outfits. As the video begins, the bride and groom are shown heading up to the stage with their ‘squad.’

Read more: Hilarious React By Bride, Groom Dance On The Cutiepie Song

The camera pans to the lovely bride as she dances to the music. In the background of the video, the phrase ‘kali gaddi kala pistol’ can be heard.

Check out the viral video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banthan Banno (@banthanbanno)

Read More

4 mins ago
Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video

A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the...
1 day ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Snake Bites Singer Maeta On Face During Shoot

Working with wild animal is not an easy job. Recently, “Bitch Don’t...
3 days ago
Toddler drinks Coca-Cola, Her reaction has gone viral

A video of a young girl experiencing her first taste of Coca-Cola...
3 days ago
Adorable video: A husband Teaches his Wife How to use Chopsticks

An adorable video of an Indian couple out on a romantic date...
3 days ago
Hilarious react by Bride, Groom dance on the Cutiepie song

In the wedding reception, a groom was spotted dancing with several men...
5 days ago
The Oscar Academy unveiled its annual shortlist before the formal nominations

The Oscars generate a fevered level of interest and anticipation. Hundreds of...