Bride and Groom dance at their wedding when their favourite song plays by DJ
Bride and Groom hit the dance floor when they listen to their favourite Vicky’s hit Punjabi song Top Notch Gabru begins to play. They start dancing while walking on their way.
Here’s another shadi video, this time bride and groom having fun on their wedding day, is becoming viral on social media. ‘banthanbanno’ captioned the video ‘bride squad goals’ on Instagram. The post has subsequently gone viral, with thousands of people viewing it.
The couple looks stunning in their complementary peach and gold outfits. As the video begins, the bride and groom are shown heading up to the stage with their ‘squad.’
Read more: Hilarious React By Bride, Groom Dance On The Cutiepie Song
Check out the viral video
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Little girl dance performance melts hearts after ice-cream seller plays a prank, watch video
A video of a little girl has gone viral for all the...
VIRAL VIDEO: Snake Bites Singer Maeta On Face During Shoot
Working with wild animal is not an easy job. Recently, “Bitch Don’t...
Toddler drinks Coca-Cola, Her reaction has gone viral
A video of a young girl experiencing her first taste of Coca-Cola...
Adorable video: A husband Teaches his Wife How to use Chopsticks
An adorable video of an Indian couple out on a romantic date...
Hilarious react by Bride, Groom dance on the Cutiepie song
In the wedding reception, a groom was spotted dancing with several men...