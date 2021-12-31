Bride’s dance to the Chaka Chak song along with her sister

In this clip, the two women are seen dancing magnificently at a wedding, and the internet is in awe of them. The video, which was shared on Instagram by the page ‘theweddingministry,‘ has received millions of views and likes. The video’s caption reads, “They are totally murdering this rendition of Chaka Chak.”

The bride and her sister are both wearing gorgeous silver and golden lehengas in the video, and then they amaze the audience with a choreographed dance performance to AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal’s latest blockbuster Bollywood song, Chaka Chak, from Sara Ali Khan’s flick Atrangi Re. Even with hard dancing moves and incredible coordination, the two sisters danced perfectly to the tune.

Here’s the link to the video that has gone viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (@theweddingministry)

Rupali Ganguly, who starred in Anupamma, was recently seen dancing on Chaka Chak with Sara Ali Khan. Rupali shared the video on Instagram around a week ago, and it has gotten over 1.3 million likes. Rupali and Sara performed the song’s hook moves flawlessly, and their fun spirit grabbed the hearts of thousands of internet users. They even hug at the end of the video, leaving the audience speechless. Rupali Ganguly’s brother, Vijay Ganguly, choreographed Chaka Chak.