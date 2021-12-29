Cristiano Ronaldo wins the ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’ award, then lights up Burj Khalifa

Cristiano Ronaldo was lightened up atop of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai after winning the Globe Soccer Awards 2021’s ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’ award. The Portuguese footballer shared photos of the dazzling tower on Instagram.

Ronaldo stated on Instagram, “Always beautiful and wonderful Dubai, with it’s amazing architecture and kind people. I’m proud to be recognized, year after year, in such an elegant and prestigiated event with such a worldwide impact.”

He added, “The Dubai Globe Soccer Gala is already one of the most important sports events in the world, and to receive such a meaningful award, for Best Goal Scorer in Football History, is truly one more dream come true. Thank you Dubai! I hope to see you soon.”

The post received over 82 lakh likes. The post received a lot of positive feedback from the internet. Applause poured in from Ronaldo admirers in the comments section. “Best player in history,” one user said.

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards was held at the Burj Khalifa. According to the media, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday, sent a video greeting in recognition of his award as the all-time leading goal scorer.

Here are the highlights of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2021: