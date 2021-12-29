Front of tourists: Tiger attacks a dog in Ranthambore National Park
A tigress named Sultana was seen hunting a dog inside Zone 1 of the national park. A video taken inside Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park shows a tigress attacking on and hauling away a stray dog near the tourist’s vehicles.
A dog can be seen lurking near a number of safari jeeps packed with people in the video. Suddenly, the tigress leaps from between two safaris on the right side and drags the dog to the buses on the left. A tourist could be heard yelling in the background, “Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog).”
Read more: Watch: A Brave Kitten Attack By 3 Tigers In A Hair-Raising Video
According to Anish Andheria, “Tiger kills dog inside R’bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled.”
He added, “Canine distemper affects felines as well. Over 25 asiatic lions died from the disease three years back in Gujarat.”
Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/t7qDR1MvNl
— Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) December 27, 2021
The video has received over 44,000 views since it was uploaded on Twitter.
Read More
Watch: Elephants playing and sliding on Snow makes netizens smile
In this viral video group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing...
Watch a video of little girl Dances to 'Moves Like Jagger' with her dad
Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been enjoying social...
Cristiano Ronaldo wins the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' award, then lights up Burj Khalifa
Cristiano Ronaldo was lightened up atop of the iconic Burj Khalifa in...
Watch the top 5 viral videos of 2021 on social media
The most-watched and talked about videos on social media in 2021 are...
Watch: A man orders iPhone 13 and receives two Cadbury Chocolate Bars
According to the post, a consumer was surprised when he received two...