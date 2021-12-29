Front of tourists: Tiger attacks a dog in Ranthambore National Park

A tigress named Sultana was seen hunting a dog inside Zone 1 of the national park. A video taken inside Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park shows a tigress attacking on and hauling away a stray dog near the tourist’s vehicles.

A dog can be seen lurking near a number of safari jeeps packed with people in the video. Suddenly, the tigress leaps from between two safaris on the right side and drags the dog to the buses on the left. A tourist could be heard yelling in the background, “Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog).”

Anish Andheria, the CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Trust and a wildlife photographer, tweeted the video to make attention to the problem of canine distemper and other diseases transferred by dogs, which might mean disaster for the country’s big cat species.

According to Anish Andheria, “Tiger kills dog inside R’bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled.”

He added, “Canine distemper affects felines as well. Over 25 asiatic lions died from the disease three years back in Gujarat.”

The video has received over 44,000 views since it was uploaded on Twitter.