Hilarious react by Bride, Groom dance on the Cutiepie song

In the wedding reception, a groom was spotted dancing with several men on Cutiepie song from the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A video of a groom dedicating a dance performance for his bride is going viral on social media. The footage was shared on Instagram by the ‘theweddingministry’ page. So far, the post has earned over 32,000 likes.

In this clip, the groom and several guys can be seen lighting up the dance floor with their energetic dance moves.

The bride could be seen applauding for the groom and executing the money shower while watching the performance from lower the stage as they danced for the bride on Cutiepie.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (@theweddingministry)

