Mountain lion stare at tiny puppy goes viral

A woman in Colorado captured the moment a mountain lion approached her front porch and gazed down at her small puppy, who was inside.

Sarah Bole, Grand Lake homeowner, shared a video of the terrifying encounter on Facebook, writing, “I came home from work tonight and walked to see this on the patio. Watch the whole thing as the lion taps the glass. Pardon my language and shaking voice. I was shitting my pants.”

Bole was taken aback by what happened next. While the roaring lion sniffed and touched at the glass door, her Shih-Poo began to shake its tail. The woman in the background said, “Oh my God! Dumb dog.”

The unwelcome guest wandered to see if there was any way in. The large cat switched its gaze to Bole as she shifted her posture. The large cat eventually fled the area.

Here’s the link to the video:

The video has received over 1,000 likes and 2,000 shares on social media.