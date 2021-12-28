UP woman celebrates her birthday with gunshots in air, Case Filed

In this viral video, a woman can be seen firing in the air that has gone popular on social media.

While celebrating her birthday, a woman from the Kotwali region of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, fired the shot.

The clip shows the woman standing in the centre of a dark and narrow path at night, with one person behind her and another in front of her. Music could be heard playing in the background while the street was softly lit with blue lights. She’s then seen raising her arm and firing a gunshot into the air. In the frame, there is also a male.

People may also be observed walking past those who are firing guns into the air. During celebratory firings, several people have been hit by gunfire. The gunshot may have hit anyone due to the narrowness of the road and the vast number of people there.

The woman and her brother are shown in the video, according to a Twitter complaint to the police. The user’s tweet was responded to by the Muzaffarnagar Police said they had filed an FIR and were taking the appropriate action against the individuals responsible.