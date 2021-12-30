Viral: Amazing transformation of SRK and Kajol by Indian makeup artist

Dikshita, an Indian makeup artist, transforms herself into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol using various makeup techniques.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are some of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen couples, with fans constantly duplicating their appearance and songs. Now many people are amazed by one make-up artist’s outstanding transformation.

While many people, including fans from other countries, have attempted to replicate the duo’s famous passages by imitating their expressions and even voices, a Delhi artist has used make-up to transform herself into Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes. The couple’s startling resemblance has stunned the netizens.

Dikshita (@stuck.in.a.paradise), a professional make-up artist who regularly posts videos of perplexing makeovers, recently got into the Diwale Jodi. She released a video of herself lip-syncing to the hit song ‘Gerua,‘ in which she plays both Kajol and King Khan.

While her films look to be deep fakes at first glance, she accomplishes incredible achievements without using any technology. Her page is filled with several transformation videos on national and international superstars using only cosmetics to paint their faces to look like prominent people.

