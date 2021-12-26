VIRAL VIDEO: Snake Bites Singer Maeta On Face During Shoot

Working with wild animal is not an easy job. Recently, “Bitch Don’t Be Mad” singer Maeta had a shocking experience while filming a music video, when she was bitten by one of the snakes on her chin she was surrounded by.

Thankfully, the snakes were not venomous. Sharing her experience with her fans, the 21-year-old singer posted a 5-second clip of the moment on Twitter and wrote, “never again.” “What I go through to make videos for y’all,” she added on Instagram.

In the viral video, Maeta could be seen laying on the floor in a black dress. At first, she smiles as a black and a white snake are placed on her before the black snake bites her on her chin. a