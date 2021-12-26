VIRAL VIDEO: Snake Bites Singer Maeta On Face During Shoot
Working with wild animal is not an easy job. Recently, “Bitch Don’t Be Mad” singer Maeta had a shocking experience while filming a music video, when she was bitten by one of the snakes on her chin she was surrounded by.
Thankfully, the snakes were not venomous. Sharing her experience with her fans, the 21-year-old singer posted a 5-second clip of the moment on Twitter and wrote, “never again.” “What I go through to make videos for y’all,” she added on Instagram.
never again pic.twitter.com/Mx85NsvZVi
— Maeta (@Maetasworld) December 19, 2021
In the viral video, Maeta could be seen laying on the floor in a black dress. At first, she smiles as a black and a white snake are placed on her before the black snake bites her on her chin. a
Read More
Toddler drinks Coca-Cola, Her reaction has gone viral
A video of a young girl experiencing her first taste of Coca-Cola...
Adorable video: A husband Teaches his Wife How to use Chopsticks
An adorable video of an Indian couple out on a romantic date...
Hilarious react by Bride, Groom dance on the Cutiepie song
In the wedding reception, a groom was spotted dancing with several men...
The Oscar Academy unveiled its annual shortlist before the formal nominations
The Oscars generate a fevered level of interest and anticipation. Hundreds of...
All the cream makeup you need this season!
It’s quick, easy and effortless! Juice up your dry winter skin with...